W Kazakhstan to see rains on Oct 12-14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 12-14, weather will remain warm and dry in Kazakhstan, except for the west of the country that will be doused by rains, Kazhydromet reports.

"The warm weather in Kazakhstan will be affected by the air masses from the Mediterranean regions. In the course of the next two days, warmth will continue to spread to the eastern regions of the republic," the statement says.

The cool and moist air is already coming to the west of Kazakhstan from the central regions of the European Russia. Thus, unlike the rest of the country, this part will see a lower temperature and scattered rains.