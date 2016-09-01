Volleyball player Sabina Altynbekova shares video of training session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The most popular volleyball player in Kazakhstan Sabina Altynbekova took to her Instagram account to share a video of her training session.

Over 6,000 Instagram users watched the video in 20 minutes. The only complaint they had was that the video was too short.



Recall that Sabina Altynbekova rose to stardom at the 17th Junior Asian Volleyball Championship in Taipei where she was proclaimed the most beautiful athlete of the championship. TV channels in Taiwan, Japan and other Asian countries dedicated TV stories to Sabina. One day she woke up to find that over 300,000 new Instagram users started following her on social media.



Earlier it was reported that the good-looking Kazakhstani volleyball player had transferred to Japan's GSS Sunbeams club in 2015.



Now Sabina is a student of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty.