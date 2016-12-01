Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Astana soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov paid a visit to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

During the visit he met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and had negotiations with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The meetings became the first high-level ones after the Presidential elections in Uzbekistan and focused on activation of bilateral relations and joint countering the threats and challenges to stability and security in Central Asian region including the opportunities arising from Kazakhstan’s membership in UNSC in 2017-2018.

On behalf of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh Minister congratulated the Uzbek Leader on his confident win in recent elections and extended his warm greetings and best wishes, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.

Erlan Idrissov extended also personal message from the Kazakh President with a proposition to jointly work in the context of election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UNSC.

According to Mirziyoyev, Tashkent considers Kazakhstan’s election to the UNSC non-permanent membership as a success of the entire region. The Uzbek Leader highlighted personal contribution of N.Nazarbayev to the global processes of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation as well as to strengthening of the Central Asian region, making it free from nuclear weapons, created under the support and with the participation of all the countries of the region.

Idrissov highly evaluated the reforms initiated by the Uzbek Leader aimed at further socio-economic and political development of Uzbekistan with a special focus on ensuring vital requirements and needs of an ordinary person that is reflected in “Year of Dialogue with the People and Human Interests” programme.

“The steps on massive improvement of business environment in the fraternal country and on establishment of an attractive climate for direct foreign investments are impressive,” stressed the Kazakh Diplomat.

E.Idrissov welcomed the certain steps taken by Astana and Tashkent in recent time on creating favorable conditions for activation of both countries’ economic interaction, establishment of close ties between the Kazakh and Uzbek businessmen, implementation of joint projects in trade, industrial and agricultural production and logistics.

Idrissov confirmed also Akorda’s invitation of Uzbek President Sh.Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Astana. Mirziyoyev thanked Kazakhstan for invitation and said he plans to use this opportunity in the nearest time having stressed his adherence to strengthening fraternal relations with Kazakhstan.

At a meeting with the Uzbek Foreign Minister, the sides expressed satisfaction over visible recovery of cooperation in a wide range of areas.

The sides discussed also the prospects of implementation of joint projects in trans-border and interregional cooperation.

The ministers noted that progress in bilateral relations of Astana and Tashkent should lay foundation for establishment of comprehensive regional cooperation in the entire Central Asian region.

Idrissov thanked his Uzbek counterpart for support of Kazakhstan’s campaign on election to the UNSC and informed about main priorities of the oncoming work of diplomats at this post. The sides emphasized that both Astana and Tashkent are interested in long-term stabilization of Afghanistan and intend to continue assisting this country in restoration of infrastructure of peaceful life, socio-economic development and strengthening of the national education system's potential.



In whole, the negotiations in Tashkent were held in a friendly, constructive atmosphere and allowed to fix positive dynamics of mutually respectful partnership relations between the largest CA countries.

