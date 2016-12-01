Weather
Astana -15 °С
Almaty -14 °С
Exchange rates
USD 328.91
EUR 343.61
RUB 5.39
CNY 47.36

Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 24

Unstable weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 24
24 December 11:08 132

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather will stay almost in whole territory of Kazakhstan on December 24, Kazhydromet informs. Some areas will be hit by snowfall and blizzards. Black ice, fog and stiff wind are forecast too.    

Foggy weather, blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s  are expected in Almaty region.

Blizzard, fog, black ice  are predicted for Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions with gusts of wind to reach 15-20 m per s.

Black ice is expected in some areas of Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda regions.

Snow drift is forecast for West Kazakhstan region.

Blizzard and wind speed increase to 15-25 m per s are forecast for North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

 

 

Keywords: Weather in Kazakhstan,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Almaty interested in tourism development experience of Tashkent
Regions > Almaty 0
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrived in Kazakhstan
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Biting frost to take hold of N Kazakhstan
Regions > Regions 0
Belarus calls for harmonizing EEU laws to enable free merchandise flow
Authorities and Policy > Eurasian Economic Union 0
ADB to support development of Karaganda teaching hospital by PPP
Regions > Karaganda region 0
Turkic Council can link China-Europe transport routes
Society > Events 0
Canadian citizens can travel to Kazakhstan visa-free up to 30 days from Jan 1
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0

Archive