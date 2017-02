ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mogulist Dmitry Reikherd brought in the eighth gold medal for Kazakhstan's national team at Universiade-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today in parallel mogul at Shymbulak ski resort Kazakhstani Dmitri Reikherd won his second gold medal at the Universiade. Another Kazakhstani Pavel Kolmakov won bronze.

Currently team Kazakhstan has 8 gold, 2 silver and 8 bronze medals.