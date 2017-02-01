Weather
Universiade-2017: Program for February 7

7 February 09:07 145

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Universiade Directorate announced competitions, which will take place on February 7, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At 9 am and 2 pm curling fans will enjoy finals at Almaty Arena.

At 10am Shymbulak will host slalom and starting 2 pm - Freestyle Ski Cross.

Big air is taking place today at Tabagan starting 2 pm.

Male biathletes will participate in the mass starts today. Starting 3 pm they will compete for the gold.

Final race in short track is scheduled at 6 pm.

Halyk Arena today hosts ice hockey semi-finals.

The organizers have also informed about possible scheduele changes due to adverse weather conditions.

 

Keywords: 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, Almaty, Sport,
