Universiade-2017: Program for February 6
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Interesting and very busy day is expected today at the Universiade, Kazinform correspondent reports.
At 4:00 pm Almaty Arena will host third place playoff among women's and men's curling teams.
In Baluan Sholak Sports Palace women's ice hockey teams will play for bronze and gold medals at 4:30 pm and 8:00 pm respectively.
Slalom competitions will take place at 10:00 am and 1:00 pm at Shymbulak.
Today fans will also be able to enjoy biathlon, cross country, freestyle skiing and speed skating competitions.
