ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team relay 3×5 km race finished at the Universiade-2017 in Almaty, Sports.kz reports.

Team Russia won gold of the competition. Team Kazakhstan consistiing of Anna Shevchenko, Olga Mandrika and Irina Bykova grabbed Universiade's silver. France closed the to three.

1. Russia - 42:25.1

2. Kazakhstan (Anna Shevchenko, Olga Mandrika Irina Bykova) - +52.1

3. France - +1:46.1.