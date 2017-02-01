Universiade 2017: Kazakh biathletes claim silver, bronze in mass start

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani biathletes have demonstrated impressive results in the Men's 15km Mass Start at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Roman Yeryomin and Anton Panov won silver and bronze respectively. Gold went to French biathlete Baptiste Jouty.



Other Kazakhstanis Vassiliy Podkorytov, Timur Kuts, Vladislav Vitenko and Timur Khaitgatin finished 6th, 13th, 17th and 25th accordingly.