Weather
Astana -17 °С
Almaty -9 °С
Exchange rates
USD 322.92
EUR 346.91
RUB 5.42
CNY 46.99

Universiade-2017: Denis Ten brings tenth gold for Team Kazakhstan

Universiade-2017: Denis Ten brings tenth gold for Team Kazakhstan
6 February 09:19 179

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Ten brought in a tenth gold medal of its home Universiade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number one at the Almaty Arena ice was Kazakhstani skater Denis Ten with 266.97 points. Japanese Keiji Tanaka was second with 252.09 points. Swedish Alexander Mayorov took the third place of the pedestal earning 246.56 points.

Denis Ten is the bronze medalist of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. As of January 2017 he was ranked 7th in the International Skating Union ranking.

Another Kazakhstani, Abzal Rakhimgaliev finished on 12th place with 204 points.

Currently Team Kazakhstan has 10 gold, 2 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Keywords: Sport, Figure skating, 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Storm warning issued for Astana, three regions
Regions > Akmola region 0
Nazarbayev criticized Minister of Finance Sultanov
Authorities and Policy > Other Governmental Authorities 0
KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.68
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Assistant Captain of Canada women's ice hockey team shared her Universiade experience
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakh-Czech business forum to be held in Astana Feb 6
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
Soldier shoots attacker in Paris
World News > World News 0
Mets give forecast for three days
Regions > Regions 0

Archive