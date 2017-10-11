Unemployment rate in Kazakhstan stable at 4.9% in Sep 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM in September 2017, the number of unemployed individuals in Kazakhstan was estimated to be 438,900 people, while the unemployment rate was 4.9% of the economically active population (4.9% in August), Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

Official figures show that as of the end of September, 128,800 people, or 1.4% of the economically active population, have been registered as unemployed by the employment agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.