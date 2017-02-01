Weather
UN Secretary-General told about ISIS tactics change

7 February 08:28 178

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Although the fight against the so-called Islamic state has been giving positive results recently, threat of terrorist attacks remains high, said António Guterres the UN secretary general, Kommersant reports.

He noted that today ISIS actively steps outside the conflict areas. According to Mr. Guterres, it uses connections with cells abroad.

Therefore, the risk of terrorist attacks, including at airports and on aircrafts "remains high". He also noted that in order to communicate with supporters and recruit new members terrorists use encryption, "dark" websites and instant messengers. According to Interfax, about 80 per cent of money ISIS makes selling oil and gas, as well as by extortion and racketeering.

Syria and Iraq were the main battlefields in 2016. And by the end of the year the situation in both countries became clearer. The balance of power, that existed a year ago, was broken, and not in favor of radicals.

 

