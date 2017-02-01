Weather
Astana -17 °С
Almaty -9 °С
Exchange rates
USD 322.92
EUR 346.91
RUB 5.42
CNY 46.99

Ukraine: Savchenko willing to become President

Ukraine: Savchenko willing to become President
6 February 10:07 146

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the talk show "People. Hard Talk. Live" at "112 Ukraine", People's Deputy Nadezhda Savchenko said she is ready to become President if need needed, writes RBC.

Answering the hosts' question, whether she is ready to lead the country, Savchenko noted that she has no desire to be President.

"I don't want to [be President], but I can. I shall, if necessary, not that it was such a great desire. It's hard, it's a very big responsibility", said Savchenko. She noted that, in the future she sees herself a "happy Ukrainian".

Earlier Savchenko called the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, "enemy of the people. In an interview with the "new time", she reported that "my enemy isthe" who is "the enemy of my people" who "makes matters worse live everyone". She also added that she intends to "fight with the enemy" by all legal means, including political.

In an interview with "New time", she said that "my enemy is one" who is an "enemy of my people", who "makes things worse for every human being". She added that she intends to "fight the enemy" by all legal means, including political.

 

Keywords: Ukraine , World News,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Storm warning issued for Astana, three regions
Regions > Akmola region 0
Nazarbayev criticized Minister of Finance Sultanov
Authorities and Policy > Other Governmental Authorities 0
KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.68
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Assistant Captain of Canada women's ice hockey team shared her Universiade experience
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakh-Czech business forum to be held in Astana Feb 6
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
Soldier shoots attacker in Paris
World News > World News 0
Mets give forecast for three days
Regions > Regions 0
×

Archive