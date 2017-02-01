Ukraine: Savchenko willing to become President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the talk show "People. Hard Talk. Live" at "112 Ukraine", People's Deputy Nadezhda Savchenko said she is ready to become President if need needed, writes RBC.

Answering the hosts' question, whether she is ready to lead the country, Savchenko noted that she has no desire to be President.

"I don't want to [be President], but I can. I shall, if necessary, not that it was such a great desire. It's hard, it's a very big responsibility", said Savchenko. She noted that, in the future she sees herself a "happy Ukrainian".

Earlier Savchenko called the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, "enemy of the people. In an interview with the "new time", she reported that "my enemy isthe" who is "the enemy of my people" who "makes matters worse live everyone". She also added that she intends to "fight with the enemy" by all legal means, including political.

