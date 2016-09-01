Weather
UK's EXPO-2017 project team visits Astana

28 September 10:17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - EXPO-2017 project team of the Department for International Trade (DIT) is visiting Astana this week to meet with key stakeholders and partners around EXPO-2017 and UK National Pavilion development, Kazinform has learnt from the British Embassy in Astana. 

The delegation is headed by Sara Everett, Project Director, Christine Losecast and Michael Pearce, representatives of Creative and Operational teams as well as architects and engineers of the UK National pavilion.

The team had an opportunity to visit the EXPO site, the Country's pavilion as well as meet with Content Development and Technical and Construction teams of EXPO-2017 National Company to discuss the project, UK's contribution to events and activities to be held around Expo as well have a technical information and co-ordination workshop and the design walkthrough.

The UK will have one of the largest pavilions at EXPO-2017, the Exhibition will be an excellent opportunity for Britain to showcase its creativity and innovation in future energy and clean technologies as well as foster commercial ties between the two Countries and form up new partnerships.

Recall that Astana will play host the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" between June 10 and September 10, 2017. The theme of the future expo will be "Future Energy". The Kazakh capital won the right to host the EXPO event in November 2012.

 

 

