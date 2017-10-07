U.S. approves possible 15-bln-USD sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The U.S. State Department has approved on Friday a possible 15-billion-U.S. dollar sale of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems to Saudi Arabia, Xinhua refers to a statement released by the Pentagon.

The Middle East country has requested to purchase 44 THAAD launchers, 360 missiles, 16 fire control station and 7 radars, said the statement.



The sale was part of the 110-billion-USD package of defense equipment and services initially announced during U.S. President Donald Trump's May trip to Saudi Arabia, said an official from the U.S. State Department on condition of anonymity.



"This potential sale will substantially increase Saudi Arabia's capability to defend itself against the growing ballistic missile threat in the region," said the statement from the Pentagon.



Congress has been notified about the possible sale and has 30 days to review the deal.



THAAD missile systems are deployed to defend against ballistic missile attacks.