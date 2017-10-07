Weather
Astana -1 °С
Almaty 4 °С
Exchange rates
USD 343.66
EUR 402.22
RUB 5.95
CNY 51.65

U.S. approves possible 15-bln-USD sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia

U.S. approves possible 15-bln-USD sale of THAAD missiles to Saudi Arabia
7 October 2017 10:18 34

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The U.S. State Department has approved on Friday a possible 15-billion-U.S. dollar sale of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems to Saudi Arabia, Xinhua refers to a statement released by the Pentagon.

The Middle East country has requested to purchase 44 THAAD launchers, 360 missiles, 16 fire control station and 7 radars, said the statement.

The sale was part of the 110-billion-USD package of defense equipment and services initially announced during U.S. President Donald Trump's May trip to Saudi Arabia, said an official from the U.S. State Department on condition of anonymity.

"This potential sale will substantially increase Saudi Arabia's capability to defend itself against the growing ballistic missile threat in the region," said the statement from the Pentagon.

Congress has been notified about the possible sale and has 30 days to review the deal.

THAAD missile systems are deployed to defend against ballistic missile attacks.

Keywords: World News,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 343.21 (+0.85)
Economy and finance > Economy 0
7 die in road accident in Akmola region
Accidents > Incidents 0
Turkey ready to import Kazakhstani meat products
Economy and finance > Agriculture 0
Russia cut oil production by 346,000 bpd under OPEC deal
World News > World News 0
Glass bridge may appear in Burabai resort
Sport > Tourism and Sport 0
President Nazarbayev pays working visit to Aktobe region
Authorities and Policy > President 0
Warm spell on its way to Kazakhstan
Regions > Regions 0

Archive