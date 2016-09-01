Typhoon Megi wreaks havoc in Taiwan, killing 1, injuring over 60

TAIPEI. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Megi made landfall in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday, bringing strong winds and torrential rains that killed one person and injured more than 60 others, including Japanese tourists, authorities said.

An official at the Central Emergency Operation Center told Kyodo News that the winds blew over a bus travelling north on the Formosa Freeway in Changhua, central Taiwan, Kyodo reports.



The vehicle, which was carrying 29 Japanese and two Taiwanese, landed on its side on the freeway. A total of seven Japanese and one Taiwanese on board were injured. Of the Japanese, the oldest is 77 years old and the youngest 52.



Transportation services were also disrupted. Trains and high-speed rail services have been suspended all around the island. Hundreds of domestic and international flights have been cancelled or postponed.



Megi also caused power outages affecting more than 2 million families. The water supply of more than 45,000 families has been cut off.



Source: Kyodo