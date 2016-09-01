Typhoon Megi makes landfall in east China

FUZHOU. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Megi made landfall in Hui'an County of Quanzhou City, east China's Fujian Province, at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, packing winds over 118 km per hour, according to meteorological authorities.

Megi, the 17th typhoon this year, brought downpours to the coastal areas of the province. From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, four counties and one city in Fujian saw more than 300 mm precipitation, while the precipitation in 15 counties, districts and cities was between 200 and 300 mm, said the provincial flood control office, Xinhua reports.



The water level of local rivers surpassed alert levels.



Fuzhou, the provincial capital, was also battered by rainstorms. The city's roads and streets were waterlogged, affecting traffic.



The province will see more rainstorms on Wednesday, according to the local meteorological station.



Typhoon Megi killed four people and injured 268 others in Taiwan as it traveled across the island Tuesday.























Source: Xinhua