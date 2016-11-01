Weather
Two Qatari women robbed of €5mln worth jewelry and clothes in Paris

22 November 19:30 91

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Qatari women were robbed on a Paris motorway at around 9pm Monday night, Sputniknews reports citing AFP.    

As reported, the women were driving in a Bentley along a motorway from Le Bourget Airport, when two masked men forced them to stop at a service station.

The passengers and a driver of the car were paralyzed with a teargas and robbed of jewelry, luggage and clothes worth €5mln.

 

The victims turned out to be sisters aged approximately 60. Their names are unknown still, but they are reported to be the nationals of Qatar.

Photo: Pixabay

 

 

