Weather
Astana -10 °С
Almaty -2 °С
Exchange rates
USD 332.09
EUR 346.87
RUB 5.46
CNY 47.80

Turkic Council can link China-Europe transport routes

Turkic Council can link China-Europe transport routes
22 December 08:22 123

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The countries of Turkic Council have a good chance of connecting transport routes going from China to Europe and from North to South, said Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of National Economy Aydar Arifhanov.

He made the remarks in Baku Dec. 21 during the 6th meeting of economy ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, trend.az reports.

He noted that the transportation cooperation between the Turkic Council countries is regularly discussed and transport ministers of these countries annually hold meetings.

It is necessary to simplify customs procedures for a successful cooperation in transport and logistics, and a work in this direction is underway, according to the vice minister.

Arifhanov also reminded that Kazakhstan is currently implementing a number of programs aimed at the diversification and development of the non-oil economy.

He urged the Turkic Council countries to enter Kazakhstan's market, which will also help them enter the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and China.

The vice minister said that such cooperation would be beneficial for all parties.

Keywords: Kazakhstan, Turkic speaking states ,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
President Nazarbayev to pay working visit to Russia
Authorities and Policy > Eurasian Economic Union 0
Gusty wind, blizzard forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan
Regions > Regions 0
Russian Ambassador to Turkey assassinated in Ankara
World News > World News 0
Lorry kills 9, injures dozens at Christmas market in Berlin
World News > World News 0
Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemns assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
Kazakh tennis player Shvedova honored with high state award
Sport > Sport 0
Russian ambassador's assassination ‘dangerous diplomatic precedent' - Tokayev
Authorities and Policy > Parliament 0

Archive