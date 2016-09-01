Trump promises to ‘hit' Clinton ‘harder' in next US presidential debate

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - US presidential candidate Donald Trump said Tuesday that he might be more aggressive toward rival Hillary Clinton in their next debate, adding that he "eased up" during their first showdown, Sputnik reports.

After Monday night's first debate between the two main US presidential candidates of 2016, most polls showed likely voters declaring Clinton the winner. According to a CNN/ORC poll released Tuesday, 62 percent of respondents said the Democrat outperformed Trump, while 27 percent believed he won.

"I may hit her harder in certain ways," the Republican nominee told Fox News the morning after Monday night's debate. "I really eased up because I didn't want to hurt anybody's feelings."

Trump said Clinton should have been asked tougher questions, particularly about her use of a private email server as the US secretary of state as well as US authorities' handling of the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya that killed US Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

"I was going to hit [Clinton] with her husband's women, and I decided I shouldn't do it. I think I did the right thing," Trump said, referring to former US president Bill Clinton's marital infidelity.

The second of three Clinton-Trump debates is scheduled for October 9. On October 4, the two US vice presidential nominees, Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence, will debate each other.



Photo: © AFP 2016/ Jewel SAMAD

Source: Sputnik