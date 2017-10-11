Weather
Astana 12 °С
Almaty 16 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.48
EUR 398.13
RUB 5.83
CNY 51.33

Tokyo, nuke plant operator to pay Fukushima damages

Tokyo, nuke plant operator to pay Fukushima damages
11 October 2017 11:06 117

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A Japanese court on Tuesday ruled that the government and nuclear plant operator Tepco must pay compensation to victims of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Anadolu reports with reference to Japanese media.

Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported that a district court in Japan's Fukushima prefecture had found both the government and the Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) liable for all damage caused by the tsunami-induced catastrophe.

The court ordered the two parties to pay 500 million yen (roughly $4.4 million) to some 2,900 out of 3,800 plaintiffs in Fukushima who claimed to have incurred damage as a direct result of the disaster.

Considered the world's worst energy-related disaster since Ukraine's 1986 Chernobyl incident, the 2011 Fukushima crisis was caused by a tsunami (triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake), which disabled the emergency generators needed to cool the plant's nuclear reactors.

The resulting radiation leak later led to the death of thousands of people.

Tuesday's decision was the third time a Japanese court has ruled in favor of the disaster victims.

According to the court, both the government and Tepco failed to take adequate precautions against the possibility of a tsunami induced by an earthquake.

"The government's inaction in exercising its regulatory authority [to order Tepco to take sufficient safety measures] was extremely unreasonable," the news agency quoted the judge as saying on Tuesday.

 

Keywords: Incidents , World News,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations have always been above momentary political goals - expert
Interviews and commentaries > Commentaries 0
Apple is 'looking into' reports of iPhone 8 batteries swelling
World News > World News 0
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. Caucasus
World News > World News 0
Kazakhstan weather forecast: Dust storms in south, south-west
Regions > Regions 0
2018 World Cup qualifiers: Kazakhstan finishes last in group after Armenia draw
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakh Diyas to face world №4 at the start of Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2017
Sport > Sport 0
Over 3,000 people evacuated due to market fire on Moscow outskirts
World News > World News 0

Archive