Tokayev extends condolences to Russian people over Tu-154 plane crash

26 December 08:54 78

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to the families of victims of Tu-154 plane crash near Russia's Sochi.    

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of plane crash over the Black Sea. It’s a tragedy! To my deep regret,  Elizaveta Glinka known as Dr.Lisa whose charity activity brought relief to thousands of people, also died in crash,” the Senate Speaker tweeted.

Tu-154 plane belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars at 05:27 Moscow time December 25 shortly after taking off from Sochi where it landed for refueling. The plane had arrived there from Chkalovsk. The aircraft which was flying to Syrian Latakia fell almost immediately after taking off, Lenta informs.

As per the latest data, 92 people were on board including 84 passengers and 8 crew members. 65 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble and 9 Russian journalists were among the passengers.

Besides, Dr. Elizaveta Glinka, or Dr. Lisa, a well-known charity activist was among the victims. A criminal investigation was launched.

 

