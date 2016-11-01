Weather
Strong wind and fog forecast on November 23

23 November 09:40 49

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There will be no precipitation almost in all areas of Kazakhstan, except for the north and east where unsteady weather with patchy snow, blizzard, wind, fog and icy conditions will prevail.  

According to Kazgydromet, in the north of Kazakhstan there will be patchy fogs and wind speed will increase to 15-23 m/s.

Fog is also expected in some areas of Almaty region. In Zhalanashkol district wind speed will increase to 17-22 m/s. In Akmola, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan (daytime) there will be patchy blizzard and wind 15-20 m/s.   

In Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions patchy fog and icy conditions are expected.

Patchy fog and wind 15-20 m/s are also expected in some areas of Karaganda region.

During the day in Aktobe and Kostanay regions wind speed will increase to 18 m/s.

 

 

 

