Storm warning issued for three regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergency Committee of the RoK Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a storm warning for three regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the afternoon of February 9 and at night of February 10 meteorologists expect southwest to west wind in Zhambyl up to 15-20 in places with gusts up to 23-28 m/s and 30 m/s in the south-west of the region. Upland areas will see heavy rainfall, patchy fog, sleet and blizzard.

In the afternoon of February 9 and at night of February 10 in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions southwest to west wind is expected up to 15-20m/s in places with gusts up to 23-28 m/s and sometimes up to 30 m/s.