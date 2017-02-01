Weather
Storm warning issued for Astana, three regions

3 February 15:47 122

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergency Committee of the RoK Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a storm warning for Astana and three regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On February 4 and night of February 5 in Astana snowstorm with south-westerly wind gusts of 15-20 m/s is expected.

On February 4 in Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions mets predict blizzard, sometimes severe with strengthening southwest wind up to 15-20 m/s and gusts up to 25, sometimes 30 m/s.

 

