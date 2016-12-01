Weather
Astana -10 °С
Almaty -2 °С
Exchange rates
USD 332.09
EUR 346.87
RUB 5.46
CNY 47.80

Storm warning issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

Storm warning issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan
22 December 19:23 106

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Emergency Committee has issued snow storm warning for six regions of the country.    

A sharp drop in  temperature to -33-38°C is expected in some areas of East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions on the night of December 24-25. Ice slick is expected in some places on December 24. 

 

On the night of December 23-24 in Kyzylorda, and on the night of December 24-25, in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions sharp drop in temperature  is forecast in some areas to -20-25°C.  Ice slick is possible too.

Keywords: Weather in Kazakhstan,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
President Nazarbayev to pay working visit to Russia
Authorities and Policy > Eurasian Economic Union 0
Gusty wind, blizzard forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan
Regions > Regions 0
Russian Ambassador to Turkey assassinated in Ankara
World News > World News 0
Lorry kills 9, injures dozens at Christmas market in Berlin
World News > World News 0
Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemns assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
Kazakh tennis player Shvedova honored with high state award
Sport > Sport 0
Russian ambassador's assassination ‘dangerous diplomatic precedent' - Tokayev
Authorities and Policy > Parliament 0

Archive