Storm alert issued for Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions

3 February 07:37 91

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued storm alert for Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

According to the committee, heavy snowfall, fog and black ice are forecast for Zhambyl region on February 3-4. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 20-25 mps and 30 mps in some parts of the region. Mercury will drop to -20, -25°C at night and -13, -16°C at daytime.

Heavy snowfall, dense fog, black ice and blizzard are expected in South Kazakhstan region on February 3-4. Southwestern wind gusting up to 30 mps will batter the region. Frost will take hold of the region as well.

