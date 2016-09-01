Weather
Astana 16 °С
Almaty 27 °С
Exchange rates
USD 337.16
EUR 379.10
RUB 5.29
CNY 50.56

Stolen African penguin 'cannot survive in the wild

28 September 17:23

LONDON. KAZINFORM A desperate search is under way for an endangered African penguin "freed" by activists who may have unwittingly sent the bird to his death.    

Buddy was stolen from a South African marine park by two students who claim it was a demonstration against animals being kept in captivity.

But Buddy was born in the park, and has no idea how to survive in the wild.

Experts say the penguin could last for just two more weeks before he will starve to death.

Dylan Bailey, manager of Bayworld in Port Elizabeth, said: "He is completely ill-equipped to survive in the wild. He will have no idea where he is.

"Luckily, he was a very healthy penguin - actually quite fat - so he has a good few weeks of reserves."

However, the park estimates that still means he has just three weeks from the moment he was stolen.

Read more at BBC 

Keywords: World News,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Algeria train collision injures at least 78
World > World News 0
Kazakhstan-North Korea: A study in nuclear contrast
Society > For Nuclear Weapons Free World 0
At UN, Kyrgyz Minister cites ‘tangible blows' to country's economy due to climate change
Society > Events 0
Barys lost to Spartak 4:5
Society > Sport 0
Samsung delays restarting sales of its Galaxy Note 7 in S Korea
World > World News 0
Freeze predicted for Kazakhstan Sep 26
0
Five killed in W Kazakhstan road tragedy
Regions > West Kazakhstan region 0

Archive