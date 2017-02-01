Weather
Astana -16 °С
Almaty -14 °С
Exchange rates
USD 322.92
EUR 346.91
RUB 5.42
CNY 46.99

State-of-the-nation address in the spotlight of a meeting with students in Almaty

State-of-the-nation address in the spotlight of a meeting with students in Almaty
6 February 18:37 124

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, have met with professors and students of local universities in Almaty city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the meeting at the Palace of Students were not only professors and students of universities and college, but also researchers, cultural figures and many others. They gathered in order to discuss the recent state-of-the-nation address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".


State-of-the-nation address in the spotlight of a meeting with students in Almaty

"In the state-of-the-nation address the President paid utmost attention to the problems in the sphere of education. The address highlights the formation of intellectual nation and the development of innovative technologies as the ultimate goals. In this context, values of education in the issues of the society development are of paramount importance. The role of the system of education should change, in the first place," Vice Speaker of the Majilis Gulmira Issimbayeva said at the meeting.


State-of-the-nation address in the spotlight of a meeting with students in Almaty

In her words, in order to become competitive Kazakhstan will map out the Digital Kazakhstan Program that will embrace all spheres starting from the social to economic one.


State-of-the-nation address in the spotlight of a meeting with students in Almaty
MP Bekbolat Tleukhan, in turn, emphasized that students should play active role in the discussions of new reforms.


State-of-the-nation address in the spotlight of a meeting with students in Almaty 

 

Keywords: Almaty, President's Address to the Nation 2017, The 3rd modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
WU 2017: Kazakhstan overwhelmed Czech Republic in hockey
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Mayors of 26 major CIS cities to be invited to EXPO-2017
State programs and projects > Expo-2017 0
OPEC oil basket price up
World News > World News 0
Barys defeated Minsk’s Dinamo 5:1
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakhstan aims set in President’s Message coincide with SCO goals
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
PM criticized Arselor Mittal for not buying Kazakhstan goods
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
National companies to have uniform purchasing rules, PM
Authorities and Policy > Government 0

Archive