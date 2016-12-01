Weather
Star Wars actress hospitalized after heart attack

24 December 16:42 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, was taken to an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack during a flight, BBC reports citing her brother.    

The 60-year-old actress had gone into cardiac arrest 15 minutes before the plane landed at at Los-Angeles Airport.

The passengers tried to revive her with cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Paramedics were waiting at the airport after being reported that a passenger of the London-LA flight was unresponsive.  The woman was provided with aggressive treatment and then taken to a local hospital.

"If everyone could just pray for her that would be good," her brother told Entertainment Tonight. "The doctors are doing their thing and we don't want to bug them. We are waiting by patiently."

 

 

