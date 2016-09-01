Weather
Сonstruction of all social facilities must be finished by Dec 16 - PM

27 September 12:28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh Government Bakytzhan Sagintayev has commissioned today to finish construction of all social facilities by December 16, 2016, when the country will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its independence.

"As it was reported today, as many as 1mln families have bought housing within 25 years of independence. 1,400 schools and 1,300 healthcare facilities have been built. Now we need to finish the construction of all social facilities by the day of celebration of the 25th jubilee of our independence - December 16," stressed Sagintayev.

The Prime Minister charged also the governors of regions and mayors of cities to draft propositions and reports regarding Nurly Zher governmental program and submit them in the nearest time.

"Next week, we are going to host the annual Kazakhstan-Russia Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation with the participation of the governors of regions and mayors of Astana and Almaty cities. Probably, we will hold a separate meeting about Nurly Zher program, to discuss all the aspects of the document. I am requesting now all the akims to be ready for the meeting," the PM added

