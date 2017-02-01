Weather
Snowstorm closes roads in two regions

3 February 18:58 75

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Roads in Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions were closed due to snowstorm and low visibility, Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

On February 3 In Zhambyl region due to deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, low visibility) section of the republican importance road "Almaty-Tashkent" (534-593 km) was closed for all types of vehicles.

In the South-Kazakhstan region on February 3 section of the republican importance road "Termez-Tashkent-Almaty" (593-632 km) was closed for all types of vehicles.

