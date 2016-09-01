Shvedova advanced to Wuhan Open 3rd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Second round matches are underway today at the $2,589,000 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open tournament in China's Wuhan, Sports.kz reported.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova won over Italian Roberta Vinci in two sets of the second round – 7:5, 6:2, having tied the score with the world’s No15.



Her opponent in the third round will be ex No2 of the world, now the world’s No5, Romanian Simona Halep whom Shvedova beat in the second round of the London Olympics.