Several flights delayed at Almaty airport
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Several flight are delayed at Almaty International Airport today due to late arrivals and bad weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Airport's officials reported following delays:
1) SCAT DV725 Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk (bad weather at UKK).
2) SCAT DV729 Almaty-Kostanay (bad weather at KSN).
3) SCAT DV735 Almaty-Semey (late arrival of the aircraft).
4) China Southern CZ6012 Almaty-Urumqi (bad weather at URC).
5) Bek air Z92215 Almaty-Kyzylorda-Atyrau (mechanical problem) .
6) Mahan air W5073 Almaty-Tehran (late arrival of the aircraft).
7) Air Astana KC871 Almaty-Moscow (mechanical problem).
One flight (KC987/988 Almaty-Urumqi-Almaty) was canceled.