Weather
Astana -12 °С
Almaty -6 °С
Exchange rates
USD 321.80
EUR 345.39
RUB 5.47
CNY 46.90

Several flights delayed at Almaty airport

Several flights delayed at Almaty airport
7 February 11:00 107

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Several flight are delayed at Almaty International Airport today due to late arrivals and bad weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Airport's officials reported following delays:

1) SCAT DV725 Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk (bad weather at UKK).

2) SCAT DV729 Almaty-Kostanay (bad weather at KSN).

3) SCAT DV735 Almaty-Semey (late arrival of the aircraft).

4) China Southern CZ6012 Almaty-Urumqi (bad weather at URC).

5) Bek air Z92215 Almaty-Kyzylorda-Atyrau (mechanical problem) .

6) Mahan air W5073 Almaty-Tehran (late arrival of the aircraft).

7) Air Astana KC871 Almaty-Moscow (mechanical problem).

One flight (KC987/988 Almaty-Urumqi-Almaty) was canceled.

 

Keywords: Almaty, Regions, Transport, Air Astana,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Universiade: Kazakhstanis won gold in cross country
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Ineffective tax incentives to be reduced in Kazakhstan
Authorities and Policy > Government 0
Brazilian expert: Kazakhstan’s political reform – good example to follow
Authorities and Policy > Politics 0
New appointments in Kazakhstan
0
First batch of Kazakhstan grain sent from China to Vietnam
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Kazakhstan biathlon team won silver in mixed relay
Sport > 2017 Winter Universiade 0
Azerbaijan proposes developing joint tourism packages for foreign tourists with Kazakhstan
World News > Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan 0
×

Archive