Session of Kazakh-Romanian intergov'l commission held in Bucharest

ASTANA. BUCHAREST The 13th session of the Kazakh-Romanian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation was held on October 4-5 in Bucharest, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

The delegations were headed by the Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Magzum Mirzagaliyev and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business Environment of Romania, Adrian-Marius Dobre.

The sides dicussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including energy, industry, transport, agriculture, livestock and food security, small and medium-sized business and the business environment, education and science, tourism, banking, communications and information technologies, as well as interaction between the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries.

The Protocol of the 13th session of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission was signed as the result of the meeting.

During the visit to Bucharest, Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with a number of Romanian officials, including the country's Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Environment Graţiela Gavrilescu, Minister for Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Ilan Laufer, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dănuţ Sebastian Neculăescu, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Andrei Petrisor Maioreanu, Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romanian Parliament Florin Iordache and the President of the Committee for Industries and Services of the Chamber of Deputies Iulian Iancu.

The sides noted the significant potential for further strengthening of the partnership and outlined the most promising areas for the development of bilateral cooperation in the short term.

In addition to the session, on the same day, a Kazakh-Romanian business forum was held. The event brought together over 50 representatives of business circles of the two countries. The forum focused on investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and Romania and served as a platform for exchanging views on the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Romanian business cooperation.

Taking into account Romania's expertise in the field of information technologies, the forum was of particular interest for Kazakhstan's National Information Technologies JSC. The company's chairman Alnur Yermagambetov presented a report on the current state of IT in Kazakhstan and the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan program. He also invited Romanian companies to cooperate with Kazakhstani colleagues more actively.