Sergey Lavrov praises Russia-Kazakhstan trade growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Sergey Lavrov the positive dynamics in Russia-Kazakhstan trade turnover became possible thanks to the Eurasian integration, TASS reports.

Speaking at the press conference in Astana following the results of the meeting with his Kazakh counterpart today, Mr. Lavrov noted that despite global economic challenges and a number of other factors the trade turnover between the two states in February-July 2017 grew almost 40%. According to him, to a large extent, this became possible thanks to the integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union, the establishment of which was proposed by President Nazarbayev.



Russian minister added that Russia notes "the traditionally intensive nature of the Russian-Kazakh cooperation, strategic partnership, and alliance." "This is due, above all, to the excellent personal relationship between our presidents," Lavrov said. "Their next meeting is planned in Sochi, which will host a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council."



In turn, Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that Lavrov's visit to Astana "on the eve of the important date of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations underlines the strategic level of relations between the two countries." "It is difficult to overestimate the contribution the heads of state make to our cooperation," he noted.