Secretary of State: Kazakhstan to deepen interaction with UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has held a meeting with UNFPA's Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Alanna Armitage in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN's Fund for Gender Equality, strengthening the role of women in peace building and security in the region. Secretary Abdykalikova commended effective bilateral interaction in issues regarding birth control, reproductive health of the population, prevention of domestic violence as well as other issues.



Ms Abdykalikova stressed that Kazakhstan is committed to fully implement the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030 both at national and global levels.









"Kazakhstan actively cooperates with all UN agencies, including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Kazakhstan's cooperation with the UN remains one of the priorities of our foreign policy. Our republic intends to further deepen interaction with the UN in the capacity of the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018," the Kazakh Secretary of State noted.



In conclusion, Gulshara Abdykalikova wished Alanna Armitage success in her new post and expressed hope for further effective work with the UNFPA.



"This is my first official visit to Kazakhstan. It is an honor to be in Kazakhstan on the threshold of 25 years of its Independence. The goal of my visit is to sign a framework agreement on the implementation plan of the country program for five years," the Director of UNFPA's Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia said.









Ms Armitage is expected to sign the implementation plan of the country program during the visit to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.