Schoolgirl chooses incredible EXPO inspired costume for New Year carnival  

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Petropavlovsk held New Year's carnival for children on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

200 children from Petropavlovsk and the region took part in the event. Among them were orphans, children from low-income families, and gifted children of the region. Everyone wore a unique and ф colorful costume.







Akim of North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov congratulated children on the oncoming New Year holiday.







This year costumes were mainly inspired by the 25th anniversary of Independence and the upcoming EXPO-2017. A student of Aiyrtau boarding school Milana Safiyarova said that they came up with the idea of her costume together with the teachers. Her "EXPO costume" has symbols of Kazakhstan, and countries that will participate in the EXPO-2017.







Every child received a present from the President of Kazakhstan: a laptop, sweets, books and a gift card.





















