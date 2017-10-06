Weather
Saudi Arabia signs agreement with Russia to buy S-400 air defense system

6 October 2017 10:08 290

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defense signed contracts with the Russian government to procure the S-400 air defense system, the Kornet-EM system, the TOS-1A, the AGS-30 and the Kalashnikov AK-103.

As part of the agreement signed in Moscow today, Russia will transfer technology and localise the manufacturing and sustainment of these armament systems in the Kingdom, a press statement from the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) said.

Consequent to the agreement, SAMI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a General Terms and Conditions Contract with ROSOBORONEXPORT, Russia's state company for exporting military products, WAM reports.

The MOU focuses on localizing the manufacturing and sustainment of advance armament systems in Saudi Arabia. The MOU includes the transfer of technology for the local production of the Kornet-EM anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, the TOS-1A advanced multiple rocket launcher and AGS-30 automatic grenade launchers with grenades.

In addition, the parties will cooperate in setting a plan to localize the manufacturing and sustainment of parts of the S-400 air defense system.

The General Terms Contract covers the local production of the Kalashnikov AK-103 and its ammunition which will contribute to raising the local content and enhancing self-sufficiency in line with the Saudi government's Vision 2030.

The agreements also include educational and training programs for Saudi nationals to ensure the sustainability and development of the military industries sector in Saudi Arabia. These agreements are expected to have tangible economic contributions and create hundreds of direct jobs.

It will also transfer cutting edge technologies that will act as a catalyst for localizing 50 percent of the Kingdom's military spending as targeted by Vision 2030.


Photo:© Sergey Pivovarov / Sputnik

