Russian rising tennis star Bublik to represent Kazakhstan

22 November 14:42 101

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promising Russian tennis player Alexander ‘Sasha' Bublik announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he will continue his career in Kazakhstan.

The 19-year-old Bublik reportedly reached an agreement with the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation while playing a Challenger in the Kazakh capital Astana.

"Happy to announce that I will represent Kazakhstan for the next years in my career #AlgaKazakhstan" Bublik tweeted. He posted the same announcement on Instagram as well.

Bublik will join other Russian-born players Mikhail Kukushkin, Andrey Golubev and Dmitry Popko representing Kazakhstan as well as Ukrainian player Aleksandr Nedovyesov.

Bublik who is currently ranked 214th in the world started playing tennis at the age of 4. He achieved a career high ranking of 19 on the junior tour in March 2015. It should be noted that Bublik stunned top-seed Roberto Bautista-Agut at the 2016 Kremlin Cup.

 

 

