Russia still suspended from World Championships in Athletics 2017

7 February 08:15 122

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russians will miss 2017 World Championships in Athletics in London. In favor of this voted IAAF - International Association of Athletics Federations for state-sponsored doping. The decision came at a Council meeting in Monaco, Kazinform has learnt from BBC.

Some Russian athletes will still have a chance to compete under a neutral banner, in case they satisfy testing criteria.

The country was suspended in November 2015. Its athletes missed 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

It is expected that Russia will be fully reinstated until November this year.

