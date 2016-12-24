Weather
Russia mourns over Tu-154 military plane crash victims

26 December 07:58 83

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Monday, December 26, was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin the Day of Nationwide Mourning upon the victims of Tu-154 plane crash.    

“Tomorrow will be the Day of Nationwide Mourning in Russia,” the Russian President said to mass media on Sunday.

Vladimir Putin expressed again condolences to the families of the victims and assured that they will be provided with all required assistance.

Tu-154 plane belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars at 05:27 Moscow time December 25 shortly after taking off from Sochi where it landed for refueling. The plane had arrived there from Chkalovsk. The aircraft which was flying to Syrian Latakia fell almost immediately after taking off, Lenta informs.

As per the latest data, 92 people were on board including 84 passengers and 8 crew members.

65 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble and 9 Russian journalists were among the passengers.

Besides, Dr. Elizaveta Glinka, or Dr. Lisa, a well-known charity activist was among the victims.

A criminal investigation was launched.

 

 

Keywords: Russia , World News,
