Weather
Astana -15 °С
Almaty -14 °С
Exchange rates
USD 328.91
EUR 343.61
RUB 5.39
CNY 47.36

Russia, China begin construction of bridge across Amur River

Russia, China begin construction of bridge across Amur River
24 December 14:55 101

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The construction of the Amur River bridge between Blagoveshchensk and China's Heihe has begun in Blagoveshchensk area, a representative of the Russian regional government said Saturday, Sputniknews reported.     

The construction of a bridge across the Amur River connecting the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk and China’s Heihe has begun in Blagoveshchensk area, a representative of the Russian regional government said Saturday.

"A solemn opening ceremony was held. The construction of the cross-border bridge across the Amur River was commenced," the representative told RIA Novosti.

The governor of Russia's Amur Region, Alexander Kozlov, and representatives of authorities of the Chinese Heilongjiang province took part in the ceremony, according to the Representative. The bridge would increase the turnover of cargo by approximately 10 million tonnes and significantly shorten the distance for shipments through Heilongjiang to Moscow and Khabarovsk.

 

Russia and China also plan to construct another bridge across the Amur River, between the city of Tongjiang in China's Heilongjiang Province and Nizhneleninskoye in Russia’s Jewish Autonomous Region.

Photo:Sputnik/ Irina Litvak

 

 

Keywords: World News,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Almaty interested in tourism development experience of Tashkent
Regions > Almaty 0
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani arrived in Kazakhstan
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Biting frost to take hold of N Kazakhstan
Regions > Regions 0
Belarus calls for harmonizing EEU laws to enable free merchandise flow
Authorities and Policy > Eurasian Economic Union 0
ADB to support development of Karaganda teaching hospital by PPP
Regions > Karaganda region 0
Turkic Council can link China-Europe transport routes
Society > Events 0
Canadian citizens can travel to Kazakhstan visa-free up to 30 days from Jan 1
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0

Archive