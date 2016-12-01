Weather
Roy Jones estimated Golovkin's chances in fight with Jacobs

23 December 14:11 162

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. estimated the strengths of the rivals of Golovkin-Jacobs duel, Kazinform reports.        

"I don't know anyone in the United States who could be my rival.  In the world there are only two boxers who appear serious opponents for me. I think that the duel with Golovkin would be very heavy", - Roy Jones said in the press conference in Almaty.

Also he commented on the forthcoming duel of the Kazakhstan citizen.


"I don't think that he (Daniel Jacobs) is that strong to come to the ring with Golovkin. Golovkin is super strong. Therefore it is necessary to have super skills to resist to Golovkin's power", - he told.

To remind, the fight will take place on March 18 in New York, on Maddison Square Garden arena. It will be aired on HBO (ppv). The tickets will be available on sale from tomorrow, and will cost from 100 to 1000 US dollars.

 

 

Keywords: Gennady Golovkin, Sport,
