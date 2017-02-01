Weather
RoK living wage doesn't meet time imperatives

6 February 17:50 145

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Federation of trade union of Kazakhstan will prepare its version of calculation of minimum subsistence level in Kazakhstan and will present it to the Government for consideration, Abelgazy Kussainov  Chairman of the Federation told today in the press conference.    

"We, trade unions, have studying this problem for 1,5 years now and conducted a questionnaire survey in all regions of Kazakhstan. We have 1,500 question forms filled in. Having analyzed the answers it has appeared that the minimum subsistence level today does not meet the imperatives of the time", - Kussainov said.

"In this connection we have an accomplished version of subsistence rate calculation which we are going to present to the Government in order to solve the questions raised in the Message of the President to Kazakhstan people", - he added.

It was stated that the country's living wage was going to be reviewed.

As of January 1, 2017 the living wage amounted to KZT 24, 459.

 

 

