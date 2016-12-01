Weather
Roads closed in 2 regions of Kazakhstan due to severe frost

22 December 09:52 122

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic restrictions for public transport have not been lifted in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

All roads are closed in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions due to biting frost.

According to Kazhydromet, deep freeze is expected across Kazakhstan in the upcoming three days. Plus, snowfall and blizzard will make the weather outside even more intolerable. The cold snap will gradually move from northern to southeastern Kazakhstan.

