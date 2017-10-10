Weather
Astana 14 °С
Almaty 17 °С
Exchange rates
USD 341.97
EUR 401.58
RUB 5.86
CNY 51.63

Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana develops coop with Uzbekistan

Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana develops coop with Uzbekistan
10 October 2017 15:36 131

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana Alikhan Baimenov has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan Ikrom Nazarov, the Regional Hub press center reports.

Ambassador Ikrom Nazarov noted Astana Hub as an important tool in strengthening regional and bilateral cooperation and invited the Chairman of the Steering Committee to an international conference on reforming the civil service of Uzbekistan.

Alikhan Baimenov highlighted the activities of the Hub, including new analytical publications on innovative solutions and best practices of countries in providing public services, the results of a large-scale study of global and regional trends, as well as other initiatives in the development of civil service.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation between the Hub and the authorized state bodies of Uzbekistan.

It should be noted that the Regional Hub of Civil Service in Astana is an institutional framework for the continuous exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of civil service for the countries of the region and beyond. Presently 38 countries are members of the Hub, including OECD, CIS, Central Asia, and ASEAN.

 

Keywords: UNDP, Foreign policy ,
Нашли ошибку? Выделите её и нажмите CTRL+ENTER

Commented articles
Departing Ambassador of Sweden to Kazakhstan receives country's state award
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Car hits people near Natural History Museum in London
World News > World News 0
Kazakh judoka wins Tashkent Grand Prix
Sport > Sport 0
Foreign Office makes statement in connection with Kyrgyz President's remarks
World News > International Activity of Kazakhstan 0
Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefecture
World News > World News 0
Kazhydromet: Dry, windy day expected in Kazakhstan on Oct 8
Regions > Regions 0
World MMA Championships: Team Kazakhstan claims 8 medals, finishes 2nd in medal standings
Sport > Sport 0

Archive