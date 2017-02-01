Weather
Reforms to enhance stability of Kazakhstan's political system- expert

7 February 17:09 121

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The planned political reform in Kazakhstan will help enhance the stability of national political system and ability to give timely response to modern challenges, believes head of the Foreign Policy and Security Research Center Andrei Rusakovich.

"I am confident that the political reform proposed in Kazakhstan takes into account the historical experience of the country and will help enhance the stability of national political system and Kazakhstan's ability to give timely response to modern challenges. At the same time, President Nursultan Nazarbayev will still have significant powers, for instance, he will determine foreign policy of the country and exercise control over defense and law-enforcement agencies," Rusakovich said.

According to the expert, the political reform was expectable.

"The proposed reform means Kazakhstan will shift from the super-presidential republic to the parliamentary-presidential one. These changes were reflected in the state-of-the-nation address of President Nazarbayev on January 31," Rusakovich noted in conclusion.

 

 

Keywords: President's Address to the Nation 2017, The 3rd modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness,
