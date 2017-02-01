Weather
Astana -17 °С
Almaty -9 °С
Exchange rates
USD 322.92
EUR 346.91
RUB 5.42
CNY 46.99

Putintseva lost in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy finals

Putintseva lost in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy finals
6 February 09:31 170

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yuliya Putintseva lost to Kristina Mladenovic from France in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy finals, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.    

The Kazakh athlete lost to her opponent in three sets – 2:6, 7:6, 4:6.

 

“Kristina played incredibly, she had an ideal match. Now I am flying to Moscow, and then to Astana for the Cup of Federation. After then will be tournaments in Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami. I live either in Moscow or Miami where I train. The Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan supports me. I am glad to have such a great support from them,” Putintseva said after the match. 

Keywords: Sport,
Read also

Latest news
Load more
Commented articles
Storm warning issued for Astana, three regions
Regions > Akmola region 0
Nazarbayev criticized Minister of Finance Sultanov
Authorities and Policy > Other Governmental Authorities 0
KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.68
Economy and finance > Economy 0
Assistant Captain of Canada women's ice hockey team shared her Universiade experience
Sport > Sport 0
Kazakh-Czech business forum to be held in Astana Feb 6
Authorities and Policy > Integration 0
Soldier shoots attacker in Paris
World News > World News 0
Mets give forecast for three days
Regions > Regions 0

Archive