Putintseva climbed 7 lines up in updated WTA ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated its rankings, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

U.S. Serena Williams tops the ranking, leaving Angelique Kerber from Germany and Czech Karolína Plíšková behind.

Kazakhstan’s No.1 Yulia Putintseva improved her positions in Top 100 singles having climbed up from the 34th line to the 27th. Yaroslawa Shvedova, on the contrary, lost one position and dropped to the 46th line. As for doubles, Shvedova retained her 11th position.